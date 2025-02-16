Marmoush's hat-trick seals Man City win

[ Source: Getty Images ]

There is not much Erling Haaland has failed to do when it comes to scoring goals since he joined Manchester City.

Fifty-two overall in his first season, including 36 in the Premier League, the most anyone has scored in a single campaign.

Thirty-eight in his second, despite being injured for almost two months, and 27 so far this term.

Article continues after advertisement

That incredible haul has secured the Norwegian two Golden Boots and an incredible 11 hat-tricks.

Yet none of those trebles came quicker than the 13 minutes and 54 seconds Omar Marmoush took to get his first City hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Newcastle.

It was also the first time any City player other than Haaland had scored three times in a game since Phil Foden did it at Brentford just over a year ago.