Manchester City maintains pressure on leaders Arsenal

[Source: Manchester City/Twitter]

Manchester City maintained the pressure on leaders Arsenal as the Premier League champions reduced the gap at the top to two points with a hard-fought 1-nil victory over struggling Crystal Palace.

Man City had to remain patient, but were eventually able to take their opportunity to edge closer to Arsenla who face rivals Fulham tomorrow.

In other Premier League results today, Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 3-1, Chelsea defeated Leicester City 3-1, Everton edged Brentford 1-0, Leeds United drew 2-all against Brighton and Liverpool lost to Bournemouth 1-0.

Article continues after advertisement