Arsenal's Kai Havertz has his penalty saved by Manchester United's Altay Bayindir during the penalty shoot-out [Source: Reuters]

Ten-man FA Cup holders Manchester United dispatched Arsenal in a third-round thriller decided by a penalty shootout this morning, while Tottenham Hotspur survived a major scare against non-league side Tamworth.

Premier League teams Newcastle United, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and Southampton also punched their tickets to the fourth round with victories, while fourth-tier Doncaster Rovers advanced after a shootout.

Joshua Zirkzee struck the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United after their hectic tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir, before Zirkzee — who was booed off the pitch in United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle last month — stepped up to win the shootout 5-3.

“I just want to help this great team,” second-choice goalkeeper Bayindir told the BBC. “I want to make everyone happy for this great club … if you are not playing it doesn’t matter.

“You have to be ready every minute, every second – if you are a Man Utd player you have to be ready always.”

United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes’ curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.

The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United’s Diogo Dalot received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.

Two minutes later, Bayindir’s poor attempted punch fell at the feet of Gabriel, whose shot took a wicked deflection off Matthijs de Ligt and in to put the Gunners in charge of the tie.

Arsenal were awarded a questionable penalty after Havertz went down under minimal contact from Harry Maguire.

But, after a brief melee which saw Maguire, Havertz and Gabriel booked, Bayindir produced a superb save from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in the 72nd minute.

“I am working everyday,” Bayindir said. “I am patient. I just want to help this great team. I want to make everyone happy for this great club. I’m working here everyday.”

United needed penalties in last year’s semi-final against Coventry City en route to their 13th FA Cup triumph.