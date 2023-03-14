Man City era will be judged on whether I win Champions League: Guardiola

[Source: Reuters]

Pep Guardiola has won nine major trophies at Manchester City but the Spaniard said his managerial era at the Premier League club will be defined by whether he delivers their first Champions League title.

Guardiola has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups at City but European success has eluded the manager who won the trophy twice as Barcelona manager, with the English club’s best finish being runners-up in 2021.

When asked if winning the trophy with City would define his success in the eyes of the public, Guardiola told reporters: “Yes. That doesn’t mean I agree with that but, absolutely, we’ll be judged for that competition.

City host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday after the first game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Guardiola also said there was room for improvement in striker Erling Haaland’s all-around game even though the Norwegian has scored 34 goals this season.

Haaland has netted six times against Leipzig in his career.

Although his scoring rate has come down after a blistering start this season, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said the team was happy with his output.

Haaland also scored the winner with a penalty at Palace on Saturday.