Maguire earns 10-man Man United vital victory over Ipswich

[Source: Reuters - Manchester United's Harry Maguire scores their third goal]

Harry Maguire’s header earned 10-man Manchester United a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Wednesday, a vital victory that pulled Ruben Amorim’s struggling side clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Amorim has endured a miserable time since joining the club in November, especially at home, with more Old Trafford pain on the cards after woeful defending let Jaden Philogene in for Ipswich’s early opener.

United responded well, however, and turned the match on its head as an own goal from Ipswich captain Sam Morsy and Matthijs de Ligt’s close-range finish put the hosts in front after 26 minutes.

The game swung again when United defender Patrick Dorgu was sent off two minutes before the break for a late lunge on Omari Hutchinson and the 10 players conceded almost immediately, Philogene again the Ipswich scorer.

With the visitors having all the second half to make their numerical advantage count, it was Maguire who settled the match just after the interval to earn United a win that moved them up to 14th in the standings, 16 points clear of Ipswich in 18th.

