Liverpool beats Brentford in slot's home debut

[Source: Reuters]

Arne Slot’s comfortable start to life as Liverpool manager continued when his new side strolled to a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

Liverpool dominated early on, scoring a fine opening goal on the counter attack when Luis Diaz arrowed his first of the season into the top corner with 13 minutes on the clock.

Brentford responded well, going close with two short-range headers either side of halftime, but Mohamed Salah ended the visitors’ hopes of taking anything from their trip to Anfield with a second goal 20 minutes from time.

Article continues after advertisement

Dutchman Slot now has two 2-0 wins from two games as he undertakes the difficult task of replacing Juergen Klopp as Liverpool boss, with a testing trip to Manchester United up next.

Before Sunday, no Liverpool boss since Graeme Souness in 1991 had secured wins in their two opening league games in charge, but Klopp’s successor was immediately on course to achieve such a feat on his Anfield bow after Diaz’s strike.

Brentford, without star striker Ivan Toney in the squad again as speculation over his future continues, grew into the contest, but could not make a sustained spell of pressure before halftime count.

Liverpool upped the ante after the break and deservedly had their second, with Salah adding to his strike on the opening day at Ipswich Town with another well-taken goal to seal the victory.

Salah is now Liverpool’s outright fifth top scorer at Anfield in all competitions with 118 goals, moving ahead of Robbie Fowler as he again looks primed to be front and centre of a Red title tilt.