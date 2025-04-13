Leicester draw 2-2 with Brighton to snap scoreless losing streak

[Source: Reuters]

Stephy Mavididi and Caleb Okoli scored for Leicester City as they twice came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion and end a run of eight Premier League losses without scoring.

The shadow of relegation still hangs heavy over Leicester, who are 19th in the table on 18 points, two behind Ipswich Town and 14 adrift of 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers with seven games left. Brighton are ninth on 48 points.

Winger Simon Adingra provided the spark for the Seagulls to open the scoring, firing a shot that was handled in the box by Conor Coady, and when the penalty was awarded after a lengthy VAR review, Joao Pedro made no mistake from the spot in the 31st minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Adingra could have made it two in the 37th minute but his effort skimmed the top of the crossbar as it flew over, and a minute later that miss was to prove costly as Leicester’s fans found themselves cheering a league goal for the first time in more than two months.

The equaliser came from the lively Mavididi, who cut in from the left and saw his right-foot shot blocked back to him, and he lashed home the rebound with his left off keeper Bart Verbruggen, their first league goal since a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on January 26.

Matt O’Riley hit the post in first-half stoppage time and they went ahead again 10 minutes after the break after another VAR review gave them a penalty for a foul by Luke Thomas, and again Pedro made no mistake from the spot.

Okoli stole in behind the defensive line to head home a free kick in the 74th minute and though they had a number of good chances to grab a winner late on, the visitors had to be content with a deserved point.

After losing their last home game 3-0 to Aston Villa, dropping points at home again dealt a blow to Brighton’s effort to qualify for Europe for a second season running.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.