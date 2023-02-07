Leeds manager sacked

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch [The42]

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been sacked after less than a year in charge.

Leeds lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, their seventh Premier League game without a win.

They are 17th in the table – above the relegation zone only on goal difference – and last won in the league on 5 November.

Article continues after advertisement

Leeds finished 17th last season after American Marsch succeeded Marcelo Bielsa in February.

A club statement read: “We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is under way and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Coaches Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu have also been sacked.