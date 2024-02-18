Lautoka take positives from DFPL round one

The Lautoka football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Playing in round one of the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition wasn’t easy for the Lautoka Football side especially after playing four intense OFC Play-offs in the past few weeks.

Head coach, Babs Khan salutes his team for the gallant effort as they defeated Nasinu 4-2 today.

He also expressed that the weather played a huge role in their outing against Nasinu.

“It’s not easy playing the four games we played. The four games we played was high intensity. Two games against Ba and two games against Rewa and playing at 11:00 am here is not easy. The heat is the main factor. ”

Despite the setbacks they experienced today, Khan says they will gladly take the three points.

He also mentioned that they still have work to do and they will also take the positives from their match.

Lautoka will face Navua next week at Churchill Park in Lautoka.