Lautoka requests Fiji FA to postpone Rewa clash

This weekend’s Digicel Premier League clash between Lautoka and Rewa is expected to be a thriller.

The top of the table clash promises to bring out the best in the two teams.

However, Lautoka FA President, Shailendra Prasad says a lot of players will miss this crucial match if it is to go ahead.

Prasad says they’ve requested the Fiji Football Association to postpone the match due to players’ unavailability.

“The training is good but some players have injures, like Muni Sivam is carrying injuries, Poasa Bainivalu and Aporasa Yada is in the Fiji camp with Sterling so we might miss those four players and some are carrying cards too.”

Lautoka is currently awaiting a response from Fiji FA regarding their request.

The sugar-city side is scheduled to play Rewa at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Meanwhile, other matches on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Tavua at Prince Charles Park, Nadroga battles Suva at Lawaqa Park and Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre, all at 3pm.