Lautoka, Labasa and Rewa register wins

[Photo: Supplied]

Lautoka showcased their regained form today with an impressive performance, defeating Nadi 5-1 in round five of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The goals were scored by Zibraaz Sahib, Usman Omede, Muni Shivam, Saula Waqa and Sakaraia Naisua while Eroni Matau scored Nadi’s lone goal.

Meanwhile in other DFPL games, Nadroga stunned Ba 1-0 at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

Tomasi Tuicakau scored the lone goal in the 31st minute of play.

Rewa scored a last minute goal through Tevita Waranivalu to defeat Navua 1-0 while Tailevu Naitasiri did not get the results they wanted as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Labasa.



The Rewa football team after defeating Navua today [Photo: Supplied]