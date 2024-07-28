Lautoka into semis

Flick Hygiene Lautoka has booked a spot in the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants competition after defeating Flowserve Engineering Navua 1-0 in their last pool game.

Lautoka came out firing in the opening minutes of the match, and was able to make a handful of attempts at goal just outside Navua’s goalmouth.

Thanks to Navua’s goalie, Jovilisi Borisi, a few impressive saves were made denying Lautoka from scoring early in the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua slowly found their way into the match, and continued to match Lautoka’s physicality until the halftime hooter.

Just five minutes into the second spell, Lautoka’s Saula Waqa, who managed to head in a crosskick from the right corner of the field.

Lautoka went into defense mode right after scoring, and was able to keep Navua in check for the next 30 minutes.

Navua fought hard to find a gap in Lautoka’s defense, but to no avail until the final hooter sounded, sending Lautoka to the semis.

Meanwhile, Lautoka’s Sitiveni Cavuilagi received a red card for dangerous play.

The semifinals will be held next weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.