Late goal by Rewa sinks Lautoka

A late goal in the second half by Samuela Kautoga saw Rewa edge Lautoka 3-2 in a thrilling Digicel Fiji Premier League encounter at Churchill Park.

From the opening whistle, both teams displayed their attacking intent, eager to seize control of the game and secure three valuable points under the lights of Churchill Park.

The pace was relentless as they traded blows, with opportunities coming at both ends of the pitch.

Despite their efforts, neither side could find the breakthrough.

It wasn’t until the 45th minute that Rewa’s Madhwan Gounder broke the deadlock sending the visiting fans into jubilation as they headed into halftime with a slender 1-0 lead.

However, the second half saw a spirited response from the home side as they upped the ante in search of an equalizer.

Their perseverance paid off just minutes after the restart, courtesy of a clinical finish from Blues striker Sairusi Nalaubu, igniting the home crowd and leveling the score at 1-1.

But Rewa refused to be deterred and quickly reclaimed the lead through Josaia Sela, stunning the Lautoka faithful with a well-taken goal.

The pendulum swung once again as Lautoka rallied, refusing to concede defeat, and found the equalizer through Muni Shivam, setting up a tense finale for both sets of supporters.

But just a few minutes before full time Kautoga scored the winning goal as fans went into a frenzy.