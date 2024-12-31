Lamptey rescues point for Brighton at Aston Villa

[Source: Reuters]

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey drove home a late equaliser to earn his side a point in a lively 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League this morning.

Villa had come from behind to lead with an Ollie Watkins penalty and a Morgan Rogers effort just after the interval but Brighton deservedly left with a share of the spoils.

Lamptey was played in by Joao Pedro’s clever flick and volleyed home first-time in the 81st minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Villa remained in ninth place with 29 points from 19 games with Brighton’s second draw of the festive period leaving them two points behind in 10th spot.

Both sides will enter the new year with aspirations of qualifying for Europe and there was plenty of evidence to suggest both could realise that ambition in 2025 although Brighton are now on a seven-match winless streak.

A game of 33 goal attempts made for great viewing and a point apiece was about right in the end, even if both managers will feel they could have bagged all three points.