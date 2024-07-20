Laga optimistic about retaining U14 Futsal title

Ba Under 14 side

Ba Football Under-14 captain Jone Laga is confident that his team will return to the West as champions, defending their title in the Fiji Football Viti Futsal Cup, which concludes tomorrow.

Laga acknowledges that they have prepared well despite facing several challenges, and he remains optimistic about their chances of winning.

The A.D. Patel student sees this competition as a valuable opportunity to test his skills and develop as a player.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would like to defend our title and take it back to Ba. We have faced many challenges because some of our players live right in the interior, and it means that some days we have to train without them but other days we train together.”

He says that he aspires to one day wear the national jersey and represent Fiji.

The side defeated Rewa Kajikaji 3-0 in their first game this afternoon.