Labasa outplays Suva in DFPL

Action between Labasa FC and Suva FC at Subrail Park

The Extra Supermarket Labasa FC side did not fail to disappoint their home crowd as they defeated Flick Hygiene Suva FC 1-0 at Subrail Park in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon.

Christopher Wasasala’s lone goal in the 15th minute of the first half was enough to hold off the strong capital city side.

Wasasala netted this thanks to a neat through ball from Molea Tigi.

The Babs Khan coached side tried their best to get back into the game but wasn’t able to due to the strong Babasiga Lion’s defense.

After this win, Labasa currently leads the points table with 27 points while Rewa has moved to second place.

However, they have a game in hand.

Other DFPL games tomorrow at 3pm will see Nadroga meeting Lautoka at Churchill Park, Rewa facing Tailevu Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, and Nadi will host Navua at Prince Charles Park.

Ba will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy.