Labasa out to improve in OFC Women’s Champions League

[ Source : OFC Women’s Champions League / Facebook]

The Labasa Women’s football side understands they have their work cut out for them in next month’s OFC Women’s Champions League.

The Delta Tigers are Fiji’s representatives at the regional tourney.

Coach Roneel Ram says his side will be relying on Fiji Kulas reps Sofi Diyalowai, national captain, Unaisi Tuberi, Shayal Sindhika, Vanisha Kumar and Ema Mereia to spearhead their campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

Ram adds his side’s campaign has been hampered by a lack of a full training squad at practices and poor weather conditions.

Labasa is grouped in Pool B with New Zealand’s Auckland United FC, Tonga Veitongo FC and defending champions AS Academy Feminine of New Caledonia.

Ram says having competed in the regional tournament last year, where they finished fourth, the side knows what to expect this year and will work accordingly to achieve a better result.

The OFC Women’s Champions League will be held in the Solomon Islands on March 10th-23rd.