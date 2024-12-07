Labasa Northpole out for NCC title

Labasa's Northpole FC [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

For the Labasa’s Northpole FC, taking home the Cecil’s National Regional Club Championship has been their goal since day one of the tournament.

The side is set to play their last group match, and has a high chance of booking a spot in the finals when they face Blues FC at 3pm.

Skipper Christopher Wasasala says his side has been treating each match like the final, and they are adamant to bring the title to Labasa.

He says the boys have put in a lot of effort and hard work in getting to where they are, and they are ready to give their all for their district.

“We came for the NCC, and we’re taking each game as a final, so we came yesterday, and it was a final for us because we know only one will go up. So we’re taking every game as a final.”

He also says that the support and sacrifices of their families and supporters is what pushing them to bring back the title.

The side will face Blues FC at 3pm at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva.