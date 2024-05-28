Labasa hopes to turn up the heat at home

The 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT hosts, Labasa, is preparing for a tough opening game against Nasinu on Friday.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Labasa Coach Ravneel Pratap says the team’s preparation is going well.

He says since this is the first major tournament of the year and Labasa is hosting, they want to give a good performance for the home crowd.

Article continues after advertisement

Pratap adds they have a mix of young and talented players like Salimone Ravonokula, Peni Raicula, and Eparama Moroca.

The Babasiga Lions coach goes on to say that veterans like Taniela Waqa and Simione Tamanisau will be guiding the youngsters.

“For sure, as the team and as a coach, we are preparing the team to win. Whether we play the league or tournament, the aim is always to win, and as the host, we can feel that the public wants and everyone wants us to win here in our very home crowd, and that is what the aim is.”

Pratap is also urging Labasa fans to turn up in numbers and cheer them on at home.

The Fiji FACT kicks off this Friday at Subrail Park, Labasa faces Nasinu at 7pm.

Nadi and Nadroga will play the opener at 12.30 pm followed by Rewa versus Navua at 2.30pm while Lautoka meets Ba at 4.30pm.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of all matches on Mirchi FM.