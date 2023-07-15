Labasa holds Suva

[File Photo]

The Digicel Fiji Premier League match between Suva and Labasa ended in a nil-all draw today.

Labasa hosted Suva at Subrail Park with both sides missing their chances to come away with a win.

The result doesn’t change both teams position on the competition table.

Suva remains in third with 22 points and Labasa is fifth with 19.

Tonight Lautoka hosts Nadi at 7:30 at Churchill Park.

Navua will take on Tavua tomorrow at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 2pm.