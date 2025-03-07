Labasa braces for away match in Lautoka

[Source: Labasa Football/Facebook]

Labasa coach Alvin Chand acknowledged the difficulty of playing away from home, but assured that the team is preparing thoroughly for their Extra Premier League match against Lautoka.

He rates Lautoka as a tough opponent, recalling their tournament wins last season, and predicts a thrilling match for fans.

Chand says the team’s strong teamwork and bonding is a major strength this year.

“The players, they are bonding well and helping out in the training, they are attending sessions so that is one of our major strengths. And yes, we are working with plans for the match against Lautoka and the boys are coming to training every day and we are hoping for the best.”

The coach also addressed the issue of niggling injuries, attributing them to the team’s recent schedule of four matches, including the CVC series and league games.

He mentioned that the team’s physiotherapist is assessing the injuries and hopes that the affected players will be available for the weekend’s game.

Labasa will play Lautoka this Sunday at 3 pm at Churchill Park, with live commentary available on Radio Fiji Two.

In other matches, Nasinu will host Ba at the Uprising Sports Center in Navua at 3 pm on Sunday, Nadroga will face Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 1 pm on Sunday, and Suva will play Tavua at Garvey Park on Saturday at 3 pm.

