Labasa beats Nasinu in DFPL

Labasa has defeated Nasinu 2-0 in round 16 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Labasa is currently second on the standings with nine wins from 16 matches.

Meanwhile in other DFPL matches, Tailevu Naitasiri will meet Navua at Ratu Cakobau Park at 11am tomorrow and on the same venue Suva and Nadroga will meet at 1pm while Rewa and Lautoka will meet at 3pm.

Also at 3pm Ba hosts Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary of the Rewa vs Lautoka game on Mirchi FM.