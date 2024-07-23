Labasa banks on Suva based fans

Battle of the Giants reigning champions Labasa [File Photo]

Battle of the Giants reigning champions Labasa will be relying on their Suva-based fans to support them when the tournament begins on Friday.

Coach Ravneel Pratap is aware of their strong fan base in Suva and counts on their cheers.

Pratap says they understand the high expectations and will focus on taking one game at a time.

“We are playing in Suva where most of our fans are, so the thing is we are preparing well knowing there will be a lot of pressure for this tournament.”

The Glamada/Extra Supermarket Labasa coach adds they have been placed in a very tough pool and pressure has started to mount for the side.

The Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream BOG will begin this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.