Labasa, Rewa ends in a draw, Navua qualifies

The final match of day 2 between Labasa and Rewa had the fans at the edge of their seats in the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT at Subrail Park.

The fast pace exciting thriller ended in a nil-all draw with both sides equally attacking one after another.

The hosts now have four points while the Delta Tigers have one point after two matches.

The result of this game has assured Navua a spot in the semi-final as they have won both their matches and have six points.

The Babasiga Lions need a draw to qualify for the semi-final.

Labasa will face Navua at 4pm tomorrow while Rewa will take on Nasinu at 2pm.