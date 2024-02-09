Kulas closely following PNG

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas have a plan for their game against Papua New Guinea tomorrow in the OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifier tournament in Samoa.

Head coach Angeline Chua says that they have been following the Papuans and are aware of their offensive strategies.

Chua says she is confident they will execute their game plan to keep PNG at bay.

“We watched their game in the ground together with the whole team so we have quite a little of idea of how they play. Yeah we have a plan for tomorrow”

Chua says the team has been preparing well and the players are in good spirits.

She is calling out to families, friends, and the country to support the team as they prepare for the must-win clash tomorrow.

The Fiji Kulas will battle PNG at 2 pm tomorrow.