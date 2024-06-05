Krishneel says Ba will come firing on Saturday

Daniel Krishneel at the Digicel Fiji FACT 2024 at Subrail Park in Labasa

Overcoming the pool games to reach the semi-finals was the short-term goal for 4R Electrical Ba FC team in the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Their real test is competing in the semi-final this weekend.

This is according to their head coach, Daniel Krishneel.

Krishneel says that the players delivered what was required of them in the pool games and are now determined to do the same in the knockout stages.

“We are into the knockout stages, we have passed our first hurdle, and we are ready for the semi-final. There are some areas we will be working on before we go into the semis.”

With just a few days remaining before the semis, Krishneel has been working tirelessly to ensure that all aspects of the game are fine-tuned.

Krishneel adds that they are expecting their opponent, Oceania Fibreglass Navua FC, to come out firing, and they are bracing for it.

Ba will meet Navua in the second semi-final at 4:30 PM at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The first semi-final will be played between Labasa and Lautoka at 2:00 PM.

The final kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.