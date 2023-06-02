Krishna thankful for futsal

[Source: Oceania Football Federation/ Facebook]

Fiji football star and Digicel Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna is thankful that he also played futsal because it allowed him to improve his skills.

Krishna says futsal helped him with his decision-making abilities, especially working in tight spaces, and being creative as well as getting accurate and impactful short passes.

The OFC Ambassador who recently finished a stint in the Indian Super League with Bengaluru FC adds he remembers futsal being the new craze when he was younger and a lot of fun.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says it’s a great way to start or be introduced to football because it’s more accessible than assembling a full 11-a-side squad.

Recently Krishna joined OFC futsal consultant Juliano Schmelling to support the delivery of OFC futsal C Licence with Fiji national team coach and development officer Jerry Sam.

Over 30 coaches from OFC’s Member Associations have gained their C Licence in that time period.

Meanwhile, football fans can listen to all Digicel Fiji FACT games live radio commentaries on Mirchi FM.

The Fiji FACT kicks off next Friday at 1:30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva with Nadi facing Tailevu Naitasiri at 1:30pm followed by Ba and Navua at 3pm.

Hosts Suva meets Lautoka at 5:30pm before Labasa and Rewa wraps up day one at 8pm.