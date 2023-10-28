Krishna part of Pacific Games squad

Roy Krishna

In a recent development, three prominent players have earned their spots in the final squad for the highly anticipated Pacific Games.

The dynamic trio of Roy Krishna, Mohammed Ramzan Khan from Suva, and Rewa’s Patrick Joseph will now be part of the team, injecting an extra dose of talent and prowess.

However, this exhilarating news comes on the heels of a few adjustments to the squad.

Regrettably, Fiji’s Under-23 stars, Aporosa Yada and Inoke Turagalailai, along with Lautoka’s midfield maestro, Muni Shivam Naidu, have been excluded from the final lineup.

Yada and Turagalailai faced a setback due to their failure to undergo mandatory drug testing during the knockout stages of the recent Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva.

This led to their omission from the squad.

In addition, Muni Shivam Naidu, a key midfield player, will not be joining the team due to an ongoing groin injury that has yet to heal.

As the stage is set for the Pacific Games, these developments are sure to add an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the competition, while the reshuffled squad aims to make a significant impact on the upcoming tournament.

The Pacific Games will commence on the 19th of next month until 2nd of December.