Krishna bags highest points for Match week 12

Roy Krishna

Fiji football wonderboy Roy Krisha continues to make waves in the Indian Super League.

Krishna not only played a significant role in both of Odisha’s victories in match week 12, but also set a new record for the highest points by a player in a single match week.

The Labasa man scored the only goal against Punjab FC and followed up with another stellar performance, contributing two goals and an assist in the win against Jamshedpur FC.

He scored 13 points against Jamshedpur FC, reaching a total of 19 points at the end of the week.

Odisha FC will play against Bengaluru FC, Krishna’s former team, at 2 AM on the 13th of this month.