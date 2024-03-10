Khan unhappy with some decisions made by referee

Babs Khan

The Lautoka FC head coach was unhappy with some of the decisions made by the referee in their match against Labasa in round four of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Subrail Park yesterday.

Lautoka was defeated 2-1 in a thrilling encounter against Labasa.

Babs Khan claims that the referee made some poor decisions.

“There were some calls against us. Poasa (Bainivalu) was pulled down twice in the 18-yard box, and the linesman and referee waved it off.”

Fiji Football’s CEO, Mohammed Yusuf, states they haven’t received the referee’s match report yet and will comment once they receive it.

Meanwhile, in other DFPL matches today, Ba will host Navua at the Fiji FA Academy at 3pm, while a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park will see Tailevu Naitasiri facing Suva at 1 pm before Rewa clash against Nasinu at 3pm.

Nadi is set to battle Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, also at 3pm.

You can listen to the Nadi and Nadroga match commentary LIVE on Mirchi FM.