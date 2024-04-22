Khan stands firm

The Flick Suva Football Association Acting President, Intiyaz Khan

The Flick Suva Football Association Acting President, Intiyaz Khan says the current management will not be stepping down any time soon.

Khan reveals this during a press conference in Nabua this afternoon and says they’ve been giving their all in the running of Suva FC.

He adds they will not be changing anything but rather be firm with their vision which is development.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan says they’ll not move away from that vision and will continue building on it.

The Acting President has also revealed that demands from the players were too much.

Meanwhile, Fiji Football Association will be holding a meeting tomorrow regarding Suva’s governance issue.