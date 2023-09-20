Khan ends role as Suva coach

Suva football coach Babs Khan

Suva football coach Babs Khan has chosen to resign from his position as the mentor of the Whites.

According to the Suva Football Association, a mutual agreement was reached between Khan and the association during a meeting, leading to his decision to step down.

Khan had faced mounting pressure following a string of disappointing results, especially following a successful outing in the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu in May.

The team’s performance dipped as they failed to secure a spot in the Fiji FACT semi-finals and suffered an early exit in the Battle of the Giants semi-final, losing to Navua.

Furthermore, Suva currently holds the third position on the Digicel Fiji Premier League points table.

The Suva Football Association has stated that they will soon announce the appointment of the next coach.