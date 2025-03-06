Kane double as Bayern outclass error-prone Leverkusen 3-0

[Source: Reuters - Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Nordi Mukiele]

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored once in each half to guide his team to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Bayer Leverkusen in the all-German Champions League round of 16 first-leg match on Wednesday.

The Bavarians, who earned their first victory in the last seven matches against Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen and will take a significant advantage into next week’s return, established a ninth-minute lead through Kane’s powerful header.

Keeper Matej Kovar gifted them a second in the 54th minute after he dropped the ball from a Joshua Kimmich cross to allow Jamal Musiala to tap home.

Article continues after advertisement

Things got worse for the visitors when Nordi Mukiele was sent off following a second booking and Kane sealed Bayern’s comfortable win with a well-taken 75th-minute penalty.

The winners will face Feyenoord or Inter Milan in the last eight.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.