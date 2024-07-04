Junior Bula Boys ready for Tahiti showdown

Nine former Fiji U17 team members are part of the Digicel Fiji Junior Bula Boys at the OFC U19 Championship in Samoa. (L-R) William Khan, Kartik Sharma, Ibrahim Afzal, Ilisoni Koro, Coach Sunil Kumar, Isimeli Gavidi, Waisea Nagonelevu, Richard Swamy, Delon Shankar, Vinayak Rao. [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Junior Bula Boys have acclimated well to Samoa and are ready to take on Tahiti in the OFC Men’s U-19 Championship tomorrow.

Head coach Marika Rodu, speaking from Apia, shared that the players are focused and in high spirits.

He mentioned that they had a morning training session today, which the players thoroughly enjoyed.

“We had our first training session today, and it went well. The players are in a good space and are fully aware of our objectives.”

Rodu also emphasized that their preparations have been solely focused on the match, and they anticipate Tahiti presenting a strong challenge.

He reaffirmed the players’ determination and confidence in securing their first victory.

The two teams are scheduled to play at 11 am tomorrow.