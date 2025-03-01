Islanders boost capital city boys

[Source: Suva FA/Facebook - Molis Gagame (left), Gagame Feni (middle) and Joe Moses (right)]

Suva football club is aiming for a strong resurgence in the Extra Premier League, welcoming the arrival of Molis Gagame, Gagame Feni, and Joe Moses to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.

The capital city side is looking to bounce back after a frustrating draw against Ba in their opening league fixture, a result that saw them share points.

The addition of these experienced players is expected to provide a significant boost to Suva’s attacking capabilities.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suva whites will meet Nadi jetsetters tomorrow at 3pm at Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.