Injury still a concern for Baby Bula Boys

Injury is a major worry for the Baby Bula Boys.

Following the final group match against Toga earlier in the week three players, Aaron Naicker, Vilikesa Vosagaga and Jacob Seninawanawa are nursing injuries.

The Baby Bula boys will play against the Cook Islands today but Coach Sunil Kumar is optimistic.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a physical encounter against Tonga so there were a few nursing injuries but we have enough depth in the squad, I said it earlier so we have confidence in all the 22-member squad so yes we have players who can fill in the space for them.”



Coach Sunil Kumar.

Kumar says they have to prepare for a physical Cook Islands squad.

Fiji and the Cooks will be in action this afternoon at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.