IDC match delayed due to heavy rain

The Day 3 FMF IDC 2024 match between Extra Supermarket Labasa and Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua, originally scheduled to kick off at 4 pm, has been delayed by 30 minutes at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Fiji FA’s general manager of operations, Anushil Kumar, stated that after inspecting the ground conditions, the decision was made to halt the match for 30 minutes.

A further inspection will be conducted after the half-hour delay, and if the ground remains unsuitable, the match may be postponed by an additional 30 minutes.