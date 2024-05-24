I am very proud of my boys: Singh

[ Source : Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook ]

The Rewa Football coach is a proud man despite their heart-breaking 4-2 loss to AS Pirae in the OFC Men’s Champions League semifinal last night.

Rodeck Singh gives credit to his players for taking AS Pirae down to the wire.

Singh says they played their hearts out yesterday and were outstanding despite some errors.

“There’s nothing to take away from the boys; they absolutely did what they could, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

He says it is what it is, and they’ll bring back all their learnings as they shift their focus to the Digicel Fiji FACT and Digicel Fiji Premier League competitions.

Singh says they’ll first recover before getting back to business.

Rewa is in Pool B at the Fiji FACT with Labasa, Nasinu, and Navua.

The Delta Tigers face Navua at 2:30pm next Friday in their match at Subrail Park in Labasa.