Historic win for Fiji U16 secures semi-finals spot

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

The Fiji Football Under 16 team’s hopes of qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar remain alive after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Vanuatu in their final group game this afternoon in Tahiti.

This win is historic, marking Fiji’s first victory against Vanuatu in the group stage in 24 years.

Vanuatu started strong in the early stages, but the Baby Bula Boys responded with determination and skill, ultimately leaving no room for Vanuatu to recover.

Coach Sunil Kumar emphasized the importance of rest and recovery for the team as they prepare to elevate their performance for the next match.

“We knew this game was going to be tough, Vanuatu had nothing to lose and they did come out firing, they gave us a tough match but at the end we took the result.”

He adds there is still room for improvement and expressed confidence that the young players will execute better on Thursday.

Tomorrow, the Baby Bula Boys will also take the opportunity to watch matches from Group B, which features semi-final clashes between Solomon Islands and New Caledonia and Samoa versus Tahiti.