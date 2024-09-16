Higuita amazes as Afghanistan, Argentina and Libya win

[Source: FIFA.com]

Afghanistan, Argentina and Libya all picked up impressive wins on Matchday 2 of this FIFA Futsal World Cup, while Spain and Kazakhstan shared the spoils.

The Afghan fans, who had crossed the border en masse, delivered the noise from the first till the final buzzer. Their idols delivered the goals. Five went in for them in an excellent first-half display, including a magical Kazemi dink. Angola, shorn of their poster boy, flickered their flair but it wasn’t enough in Tashkent.

The Futsal Whites entertained Andijan with their slick interchange, but it was the more experienced and clinical Mediterranean Knights who emerged triumphant.

Khamis and Zreeg thrived for Ricardo Iniguez’s team, while Abuksheam became the first goalkeeper to score at Uzbekistan 2024.

Jordi Ditford had the honour of scoring New Zealand’s first FIFA Futsal World Cup goal, and he did it in some style with a glorious volley.

Argentina’s biggest win over European opposition Ukraine in the competition 7-1 had been by three goals.

Not only did Matias Lucuix’s boys double it, but they did so from behind. Ukraine’s wonderful opener, concocted by Ihor Cherniavskyi and finished by Petro Shoturma, served to awake Argentina. Arrieta, only added to the squad when Andres Geraghty pulled out days ago, scored a double while Brandi netted an outrageous flick.