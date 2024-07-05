Good start for Junior Bula Boys in OFC U-19 Men’s Championship

Penisoni Tirau [middle] celebrates after scoring for Fiji against Tahiti [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Junior Bula Boys kicked off their OFC U-19 Men’s Championship campaign on a high, defeating Tahiti 3-1 in their first pool game this afternoon in Samoa.

Despite missing a penalty, Fijian captain Penisoni Tirau led by example, scoring a brace.

Tahiti took an early lead with a goal from their captain, Kamalani Bennet, just 19 minutes into the game.

Fiji pressed hard to equalize but were repeatedly denied by Tahiti’s strong defense.

In the dying moments of the first half, Fiji made a remarkable comeback with two quick goals in injury time.

Akash Prasad scored the equalizer before Tirau redeemed his missed penalty by netting the second goal.

Fiji led 2-1 at halftime.

Fijian Captain did not waste any time as he started the second half with a bang netting their third.

The Tahitians tried their best to get back into the game but were unable to.

The Digicel Bula Boys meets Solomon Islands next on Monday at 11am.