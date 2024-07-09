Garnero sacked after dismal Copa outings

Paraguay head coach Daniel Garnero reacts during the first half against Colombia at NRG Stadium [Source: Reuters]

Paraguay football coach Daniel Garnero of Argentina has been sacked following the team’s dismal Copa America campaign.

The side was eliminated in the first round of the tournament after losing to Colombia 2-1, then 4-1 to Brazil and a 2-1 defeat by Costa Rica.

The 55-year-old took over in September last year, however, the team has also not performed well in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, where they’re seventh in the 10-team standings, with five points from six games.

The Copa America semifinals will be played tomorrow and Thursday.

Argentina takes on Canada tomorrow at 12pm in the first semifinal.

On Thursday, Uruguay faces Colombia at 12pm.

Both games will air live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the EURO 2024 semifinals are going to played on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Spain and France meet at 7am on Wednesday while Netherlands battle England at the same time on Thursday.