Futsal IDC free for all

Fiji Football Association Vice President Jitendra Reddy has confirmed that there will be free entry to the 2024 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship next week.

He says having the tournament open to the public is to help boost and revive the interest for the sport, and he is calling out to futsal lovers to come out in numbers.

“And for the first time ever, to the members of the public, the futsal IDC is free. I invite everyone to come out in numbers and support your district teams, as this would also give the national team coach and manager the opportunity to select the best possible players to represent the country.”

Defending champions Suva have been placed in Pool B alongside Savusavu, Ba, and Nasinu.

In Pool A, Nadi, the Western champions, will lead the charge as they compete against Labasa, Lautoka, and Lami.

These teams earned their place based on league standings, securing their spot in one of Fiji’s premier futsal competitions.

The three-day tournament will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva starting next Wednesday.