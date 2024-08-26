Friendlies for Bula Boys next week

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Fans can watch the Digicel Fiji Bula Boys at home next week.

A 26 member squad is in camp preparing for the FIFA International ‘’A” Friendlies Tri-Nations Series 2024 which will be played between Fiji, Hong Kong-China, and Solomon Islands.

The squad includes New Zealand-based Rewa’s utility Samuela Kautoga who joined the team yesterday.

Also returning to the national side are Dave Radrigai, Epeli Leiroti and Remueru Tekiata.

Fiji will face the Solomon Islands next Monday at 7 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Solomon Islands will take on Hong Kong-China on Thursday, September 5, also at 7 pm at the same venue.

Fiji’s final match will be against Hong Kong-China on Sunday, September 8, at 3 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The ticket price for adults is $10 flat and $5 for children under 10.