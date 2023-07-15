Four teams for Women's BOG

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Four teams will participate in the inaugural Women’s Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi next month.

Fiji Football Association’s competition manager Amitesh Pal confirms only the top four teams from the Digicel Women’s Super League will qualify for the BOG.

The women’s BOG will be played in a single round-robin format with the team finishing on top claiming the inaugural title.

It will now become an annual tournament with more clubs to join in the years to come.

Fiji FA will also provide subsidized transportation and meal expenses for the competition.

The Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Women’s BOG will be played from August 18th to the 19th at Prince Charles Park in Nadi together with the men’s finals.