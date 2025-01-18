Former Rewa players aware of the system; says Buksh

Gabriele Matanisiga and Kavaia Rawaqa

Gearing up for two important upcoming tournaments, the signing of former reps into the Rewa FC side is a more technical one.

Rewa FC president Nazil Buksh says that instead of signing new players, they have decided to sign their former players.

“This three players have been part of Rewa before, so they know the system, they know how we play, and bringing them just fill in the gaps that we have identified in the squad, so that’s how this process went ahead.”

This is because these players are already aware of the system and playing style of the team, making them easier to coach compared to brining in new players.

Rewa has signed three new players ahead of the 2025 football season, with focus on their defenses.

Buksh says having players who have been part of their system is important especially in the sport time they have before the new season starts.

Rewa’s first focus at the moment is thr Champions versus Champions competition against Labasa FC on February 1st.