Five international based players in Bula Boys squad

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman has included five overseas based players in his 23-member squad for the FIFA Friendlies in the Solomon Isalnds.

New Zealand’s Muzakir Nabeel, former Ba player, Nabil Begg, UK based Scott Wara and Ayidin Mustahibi are expected to boost the squad.

The defenders included in the team are Ivan Kumar, Epeli Leiroti, Antonio Tuivuna, Filipe Baravilala, and Sterling Vonconcellos.

In the midfield, Ba’s Mohammed Fataul Raheem, Suva’s Dave Radrigai and Merril Nand, Lautoka’s Sitiveni Cavuilagi and Muni Shivam, Navua’s Thomas Dunn, Rewa’s Setareki Hughes and Ratu Tevita Warainivalu, Ba’s Etonio Dogalau, Sailasa Ratu and Begg.

Upfront, Krishna and Sairusi Nalaubu will lead the attack while the goal keeper named are Isikeli Sevanaia, Atunaisa Naucakidi, and Mustahib.

The side will be captained by Roy Krishna.

The team departs for Honiara on the 14th of this month.

The first leg will be played on the 18th at 4pm at the Honiara National Stadium followed by the final leg on the 21st of this month at 1pm.