First successful implementation of additional substitution at Copa America

[Source: Copa America]

The Copa America Medical Commission is monitoring and studying cases of substitutions for suspected concussion during the tournament, as well as their causes and symptoms, which is essential for the care of the players.

It consists of a preliminary on-field evaluation lasting 3 minutes for the subsequent decision by the team doctor on whether the player should return to the field or be referred for appropriate examinations.

The protocol was effective in the first case of substitution, where a different-colored card, pink, was used to make the substitution for suspected concussion in the Uruguay and United States match.

This implementation in the competition aims to primarily protect the health of the players and act immediately in cases of suspected concussion.

The Copa America semifinals will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Argentina takes on Canada on Wednesday at 12pm in the first semi-final.

On Thursday, Uruguay faces Colombia at 12pm.

Both games will air live on FBC Sports.