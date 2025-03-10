Fiji's belief against all odds

Against a tide of predictions and facing a formidable New Zealand side, the Fiji national football team is believing in their own capabilities as they prepare for their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier semifinal this month.

The Bula Boys, widely considered underdogs, are refusing to be intimidated, embracing a “nothing is impossible” mentality that permeates their training camp.

According to Fijian Midfielder Tevita Waranivalu, the squad is prioritizing hard work, discipline, and a relentless pursuit of improvement.

“The coaching staff have some game plans on hand. We’re working on it every training day and I think the boys are coping up very well. That’s why we came here so early, to play a few test matches and try out these game plans.”

New Zealand, boasting a squad filled with experienced professionals, including Premier League striker Chris Wood, presents a daunting task.

However, the Fijian players are determined to meet this challenge head-on, fueled by a collective spirit that transcends their underdog status.

Fiji’s final friendly match will be against Wellington Phoenix this Saturday, offering a last opportunity to fine-tune their preparations before the World Cup Qualifiers.

Fiji faces New Zealand in the qualifier on March 21 at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

