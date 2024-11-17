Fiji secures semi-final spot in World Cup Oceania Qualifiers

[Source: OFC Media / Facebook]

Fiji will join New Caledonia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Oceania Qualifiers after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.

Roy Krishna’s stoppage-time penalty in the first half gave Fiji a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

However, New Caledonia responded in the second half, with Jean-Jacques Katrawa equalizing in the 59th minute following a brilliant setup by Abezeier Jeno from the left flank.

Article continues after advertisement

The result ensures Fiji and New Caledonia will advance to the semi-finals, set to take place in New Zealand next March.

Unfortunately, Papua New Guinea’s hopes for qualification have been dashed, as they are now out of contention.